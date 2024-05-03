Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Wajax Price Performance

Wajax stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.88. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$21.63 and a 1-year high of C$34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WJX shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Wajax

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.