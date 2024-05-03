Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.6 %

WD opened at $94.20 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.