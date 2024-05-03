WAM Microcap Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WMI)

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
WAM Microcap Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other WAM Microcap news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.21 ($19,736.32). 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About WAM Microcap
