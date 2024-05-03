Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Insider Samuel Bazini Sells 3,500,000 Shares

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,783,946.74).

Warpaint London Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Warpaint London stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 473 ($5.94). 10,968,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,313. Warpaint London PLC has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 506 ($6.36). The company has a market capitalization of £365.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,340.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 376.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on W7L. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on the stock.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

