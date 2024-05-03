Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at CIBC

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Waste Management stock opened at $207.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,084 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

