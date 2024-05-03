Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,865 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $113,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $203.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.69. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.