Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $645,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,156 shares of company stock worth $5,465,688. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after buying an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $23,552,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

