Wedbush Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.24.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $163.60 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.