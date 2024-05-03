Wedbush Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Denny’s stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $419.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

