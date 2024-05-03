Wedbush Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $47.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of RARE traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 391,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,862,000 after buying an additional 214,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after buying an additional 60,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

