Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $12.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.14 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s stock opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $192,165,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

