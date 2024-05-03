Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Get Crocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $125.65. 479,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 141.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 421,712 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.