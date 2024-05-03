Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,790.36.

MELI traded up $141.80 on Friday, reaching $1,647.79. The company had a trading volume of 969,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,499.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,534.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

