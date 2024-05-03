Wedbush Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.28.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 13.5 %

Expedia Group stock traded down $18.35 on Friday, hitting $117.74. 8,876,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.