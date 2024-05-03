Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $55.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on D. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,480. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

