Wells Fargo & Company Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $128.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.90.

Shares of ALV opened at $121.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 72.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 38,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 97.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

