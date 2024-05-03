Wells Fargo & Company Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $92.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $92.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

