Wells Fargo & Company Trims The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Target Price to $111.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.44.

HIG stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 546,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after purchasing an additional 497,916 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

