WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.750-15.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.67.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,629. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $121.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

