West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 7,452,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,660. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.