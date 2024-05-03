West Family Investments Inc. Has $198,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,678,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 789,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 381,034 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. 708,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,631. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

