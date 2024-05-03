West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 107,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,774. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

