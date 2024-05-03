West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 552 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

