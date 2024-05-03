West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.