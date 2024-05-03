Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 101,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average of $137.89.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.