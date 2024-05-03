Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 788 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $359,596,000 after acquiring an additional 368,603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,157,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.66. 4,033,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average of $265.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.76 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,363,398.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,993 shares of company stock worth $184,255,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

