Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 605,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,709,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.26. 1,039,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,866. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average of $197.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.