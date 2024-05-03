Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,952 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.