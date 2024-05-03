Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,647 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 82.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in NiSource by 3,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

