Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,053 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after acquiring an additional 346,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sanofi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,437,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

