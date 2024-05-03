Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG opened at $12.54 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

