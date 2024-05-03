WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) SVP Sells $154,455.62 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sara Trickett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.30. 203,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,109. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.42.

Institutional Trading of WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 896.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

