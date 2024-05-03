WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHF stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $302.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.25. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.