Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,938 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.12% of Whole Earth Brands worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $471,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREE stock remained flat at $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 261,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.57. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Imperial Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

