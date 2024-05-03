Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 14,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.36. 1,010,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

