Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after purchasing an additional 108,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after purchasing an additional 136,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

GRMN stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.94. The stock had a trading volume of 72,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $166.26.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

