Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.3 %

CLX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. 278,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,070. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

