Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.2 %

CI stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.08. The company had a trading volume of 477,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.82 and a 200 day moving average of $319.39. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.