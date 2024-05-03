Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.59. 330,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,159. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 574.15%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

