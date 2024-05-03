Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,217 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after buying an additional 261,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,064,000 after buying an additional 151,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,757,000 after buying an additional 538,729 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.79. 712,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.