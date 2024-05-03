Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 5,490,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,817,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

