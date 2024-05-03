Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,043. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

