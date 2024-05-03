Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,213. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
