Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,177 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 761,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,546. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.