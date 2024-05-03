Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

MMM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.06. 1,287,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,273. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

