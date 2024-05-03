Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.12. The stock had a trading volume of 200,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,145. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

