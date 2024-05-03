Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $838,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,593. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.78, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

