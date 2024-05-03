Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,347 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.69. 22,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.97 and its 200 day moving average is $275.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $231.02 and a 12 month high of $300.72.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.