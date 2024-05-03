Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 50,208 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,441,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.47. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Willdan Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

