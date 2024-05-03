William Blair Comments on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.9 %

Exelixis stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 31.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 338,021 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 89,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 83,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.